MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of MDU Resources Group worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

