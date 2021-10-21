MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) were up 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 8,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 72,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

