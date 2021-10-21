MEDNAX (MD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect MEDNAX to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MD opened at $26.64 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MEDNAX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of MEDNAX worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

