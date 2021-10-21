Megacoin (MEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $298,244.52 and $15.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00317583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,703,287 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.