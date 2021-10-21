MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Sells $26,091.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 767,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,745. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

