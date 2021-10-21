Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 10.6% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,262.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.23 or 0.00312844 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008193 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002246 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.