MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $70,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,604.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,773.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,596.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32,080.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

