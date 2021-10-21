Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.74

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

