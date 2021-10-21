Mercer International (MERC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MERC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

