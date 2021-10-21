Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,965 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $548,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.