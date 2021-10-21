Merculet (MVP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $246,898.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Merculet has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $246,898.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

