Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 76,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mercury General by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

