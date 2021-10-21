Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. 222,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,893. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

