Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.20% of Meridian Bioscience worth $40,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $788.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

