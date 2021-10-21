Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 11.1%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.10. 528,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 338,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$169.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.0505618 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.