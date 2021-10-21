Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,196.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $211,078.51 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

