Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.070-$2.220 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.