Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.00. 575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

Mestek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.

