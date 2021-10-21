MetaMorph Trading 63.6% Lower This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $226,599.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

