Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,262.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 34% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $279,262.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

