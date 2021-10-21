Metaverse ETP Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $161,960.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,161,326 coins and its circulating supply is 79,161,228 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

