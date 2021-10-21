Meter Governance Price Reaches $4.39 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00007019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $319,745.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

