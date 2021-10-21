Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Methode Electronics worth $59,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

