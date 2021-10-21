MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

MetLife has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

MET traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $65.81. 2,199,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

