Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.23. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 39.16. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.