Metronome (MET) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00008144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $68,400.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,137.65 or 0.99853142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.06425102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022392 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,496,791 coins and its circulating supply is 12,210,417 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.