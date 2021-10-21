Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%.
Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $734.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $89.35.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
