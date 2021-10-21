Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $734.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $89.35.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

