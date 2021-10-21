Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $90.86 and last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $772.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

