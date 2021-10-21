Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Lessened by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,435.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,502.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

