Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,435.43. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,502.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $985.05 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

