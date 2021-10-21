M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Trading Down 0.7%

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

