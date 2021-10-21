M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MNG stock opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.93. M&G has a one year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

