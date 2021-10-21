M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MGPUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

MGPUF stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

