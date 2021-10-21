MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $323,007.17

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $323,007.17 and approximately $28.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00086233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,849,641 coins and its circulating supply is 154,547,713 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

