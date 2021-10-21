Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91,277 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $643,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

