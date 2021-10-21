Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 257,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 65.3% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.37. The stock had a trading volume of 215,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

