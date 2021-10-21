Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 257,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.65. The company had a trading volume of 285,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.68. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

