MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $758.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $668.96 and its 200-day moving average is $622.89. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

