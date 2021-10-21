Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 75,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $2,547,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 1,572,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,368. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Medallia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Medallia by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

