Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

