Mina (MINA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70.63 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00006703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $70.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 270,860,640 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.