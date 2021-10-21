Mint Club 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $530,537.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $530,537.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

