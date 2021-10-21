Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $16,272.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,910,665,904 coins and its circulating supply is 4,705,456,337 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

