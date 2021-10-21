MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $7,233.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,936.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.24 or 0.06572116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00319446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.93 or 0.01007254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00435121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00274689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00257718 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.