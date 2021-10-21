Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00004857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $238.71 million and approximately $26.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.43 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.06 or 0.06532035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

