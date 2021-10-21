Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $22.84 or 0.00036429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and $29,972.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.92 or 0.99692656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.43 or 0.06452386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

