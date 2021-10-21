Mirrored Microsoft One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,135.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for approximately $311.06 or 0.00478916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $39,135.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 95,844 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

