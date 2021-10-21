Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Achieves Market Cap of $30.52 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for $905.86 or 0.01381129 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $55,221.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

