Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $265,264.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $64.51 or 0.00102897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $265,264.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 398,151 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

