Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 233.26 ($3.05) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 507.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

